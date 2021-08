Agthia's second-quarter profit climbs on acquisitions

Agthia, the parent company of Al Ain Water, on Tuesday said its first half net profit jumped 61%. The National

Abu Dhabi-based food and beverages company Agthia said second-quarter net income increased more than 17.5 per cent as acquisitions boosted revenue.

Net income for the three months to the end of June climbed to Dh18.33 million ($5m) from the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Tuesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the quarter rose 26 per cent to Dh652.84m ($177.7m) from Dh518.77m a year earlier. Operating profit for the period jumped more than 41 per cent year-on-year to Dh22.71m ($6.2m).

Net profit for the first six months of 2021 surged an annual 61 per cent to Dh67.9m ($18.5m) while the company’s total revenue for the period climbed 21 per cent annually to Dh1.32 billion.

Agthia’s first-half results were "driven by acquisition synergies, acceleration of transformation and additional cost optimisation”, said Alan Smith, chief executive of Agthia Group.

“We anticipate the momentum of this performance to continue over the coming months.”

Agthia – which is part of one of the region’s largest holding companies, ADQ – manufactures, distributes and markets a range of food and beverage products, including popular regional brands such as Al Ain water and Al Foah dates.

In April, the company announced a five-year strategy to become the biggest food and beverage company in the region by 2025. It has been on an acquisition spree in recent quarters, adding Kuwait's Al Faysal Bakery and Sweets, Jordan's Nabil Foods and the world's largest date processing and packaging company, Al Foah, to its consumer business division.

In April, the company also said it was buying a 75.02 per cent stake in Egypt's Ismailia Investments, which produces frozen chicken and beef products, in a deal that valued it at about 3.22bn Egyptian pounds ($205m).

Agthia's acquisitions have boosted the net revenue contribution of the company’s consumer business by 20 per cent year on year to Dh855m. It now accounts for 65 per cent of total revenue, with the agricultural business division contributing the remaining 35 per cent.

The company's water and beverage category also returned to growth in the second quarter, contributing Dh390m to Agthia's first-half revenue. Its bottled water portfolio – Al Ain Water, Al Bayan, Voss and Alpin – retained a volume and value share of 27 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, of the UAE market, it said.

The net revenue of the food segment increased by 12 per cent on the inclusion of Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets. Al Foah and Nabil Food together contributed Dh272.7m to the company’s revenue in the six months to the end of June.

Agthia’s agribusiness revenue was Dh463.5m but lagged sales for the same period in 2020, which included a one-time boost from a World Food Programme order.

“As we enter the second half of the year, we look forward to delivering on our growth strategy to become an food and beverages leader in the Menap [the Mena, Afghanistan and Pakistan] region, while focusing on retaining our market leadership, financial resilience and delivering sustainable stakeholder value,” said group chairman Khalifa Al Suwaidi.

Schedule: Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

