Dubai Future Experts Programme receives more than 800 applications

The Dubai Future Foundation has received more than 800 applications for the third batch of the Dubai Future Experts Programme.

Unveiled in June 2021 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, the programme aims to give Emirati managers the tools and skills to design and create a promising future for the emirate and the UAE.

Employees from 37 Dubai government entities submitted applications to join the programme, and they included senior and middle managers, as well as specialists in strategic design and future foresight across the public sector.

Women made up 57 per cent of the applicants, with about 95 per cent of the female applicants aged between 25 years and 45 years, the DFF said.

A special joint committee between The Executive Council of Dubai and the DFF will evaluate the applications and select up to 30 entrants.

“These Emirati talents will boost the efficiency of government work and help to innovate new, novel mechanisms that can accelerate the implementation of future plans and support sustainable development in the UAE,” said Saeed Al Gergawi, head of the Dubai Future Academy at DFF.

“Future experts in government entities will also work on mapping potential future scenarios to help forecast change and prepare for it effectively.”

Participants acquire future skills and tools over two phases, each of which runs for six months. The programme’s third batch is scheduled to start in September.