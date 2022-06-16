Applications open for third cohort of Dubai Future Experts Programme

Applications are now open for the third cohort of the Dubai Future Experts Programme.

Launched in December 2020 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, the programme aims to give Emirati managers the tools and skills to design and create a promising future for Dubai and the UAE.

It focuses on upper and middle managers from 18 government entities in Dubai across 10 sectors, including health, media, aviation, education, culture, tourism, economy, technology and infrastructure.

The programme will begin in September and will include two modules, each running for six months.

The modules and the content of the programme have been developed by leading local and global experts, scientists, entrepreneurs and chief executives.

“Through the Dubai Future Experts Programme, we continue to invest in great minds, developing experts and futurists across the government entities,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

He added that these “futurists” will shoulder the responsibility of advancing Dubai’s strategic sectors.

“The programme targets talented nationals who will be empowered and equipped with the tools and knowledge of foresight and forward-thinking, not just to elevate Dubai’s government excellence model but also to turn it into a global model of excellence,” Sheikh Hamdan added.

“Dubai’s vision is to be the leading city of the future and this requires radical changes and bold decisions. This reflects the goal of this strategic programme.”

Registration for the programme is open until July 15. Interested applicants can register here.