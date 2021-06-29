Reliance to develop $2bn industrial raw materials facility with Adnoc in Abu Dhabi

The investment is the first in the Middle East for India's largest private petrochemicals company

Reliance will invest in the derivatives park in Ruwais, which is being developed by Adnoc and holding company ADQ to manufacture downstream products. Victor Besa / The National
Reliance will invest in the derivatives park in Ruwais, which is being developed by Adnoc and holding company ADQ to manufacture downstream products. Victor Besa / The National

Reliance Industries, India's largest private petrochemicals company, will develop a major new chemicals facility in partnership with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company at the new Ta'ziz Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais.

It is understood that the deal, the first for Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries in the Middle East, is worth $2 billion.

The UAE and Indian companies will develop a facility to produce chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) within the zone.

Read More

Mr Ambani's Reliance Industries, which gets 60% of its revenue from oil refining and petrochemicals, plans to invest in four “giga factories” to produce solar modules, hydrogen, fuel cells and to build a battery grid to store electricity. ReutersIndian tycoon Mukesh Ambani to invest $10.1bn into clean energy

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund hires senior executives to expand investment team

Ta'ziz is a joint venture between Adnoc and state holding company ADQ being developed to use refined products as the basis for a range of chemicals and other derivatives used by industry.

The products being produced by the Reliance joint venture, particularly PVC, has a range of uses in pipes, flooring, medical equipment, cables and the automotive industry, among others.

The deal advances "India-UAE cooperation in value enhancement in the energy and petrochemicals sectors," said Mr Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and Asia's wealthiest man.

"The project will manufacture ethylene dichloride, a key building block for production of PVC in India. This is a significant step in globalising Reliance’s operations and we are proud to partner with Adnoc in this important project for the region," he added.

India is a key importer of Middle East crude, particularly from the UAE, and has looked to strengthen its energy partnership over the last few years.

Reliance, Adnoc and Saudi Aramco have previously joined forces to develop a massive $70bn greenfield integrated refining and petrochemicals complex in Maharashtra state on India's west coast.

"In line with our 2030 strategy, we look forward to creating further opportunities across the entire Ta’ziz ecosystem for the next generation of local industry," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE minister of industry and advanced technology and Adnoc managing director and group chief executive.

"The domestic production of critical industrial raw materials strengthens our supply chains, drives in-country value and accelerates the UAE’s economic diversification," he added.

The industrial raw material plant being built by Adnoc and Reliance will have the capacity to produce 940,000 tonnes of chlor-alkali, 1.1 million tonnes of ethylene dichloride and 360,000 tonnes of PVC on an annual basis.

The manufacture of these chemicals will "create opportunities for local industry to source critical raw materials in the UAE for the first time," Adnoc said in a statement.

The production of critical chemicals will create opportunities for domestic manufacturing and will feed into other sectors.

Chlor-alkali is essential for the manufacturing of caustic soda, which is in turn used in producing aluminium

Updated: June 29, 2021 05:57 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Petrol prices in the UAE for July 2021 have been announced. Courtesy ADNOC Distribution

UAE petrol prices to rise for fifth month in a row in July

Energy
Iran is believed to have strengthened its cyber capabilities. Getty

Iran 'giving Hezbollah cyber training' as it embraces digital warfare

Europe
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the Ministry of Economy. Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed launches new initiatives to boost business

Business
Business executives can apply for an exemption from quarantine rules in the UK. Getty

Business executives allowed to leave UK quarantine

Europe
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with his grandchildren Rashid and Sheika. Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan shares joyful picture of his twins with grandfather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

UAE
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
KAZ LNG Plant. Photo: Basrah Gas Company NOTE: For Mustafa's story

Basrah Gas Company and the future of Iraq's energy: Business Extra podcast
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams