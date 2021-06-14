Oil trades at 32-month high on improved demand outlook

Benchmark crude oil futures opened buoyant as countries speed up vaccination programmes to control Covid-19 pandemic

Brent, the international benchmark for more than half of the world's crude, rose 0.44 per cent to $73.01 per barrel at 9:15am UAE time. Reuters. 
Brent, the international benchmark for more than half of the world's crude, rose 0.44 per cent to $73.01 per barrel at 9:15am UAE time. Reuters. 

Oil hit a 32-month high in early morning trading on Monday as countries across the globe speed up vaccination programmes to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and reopen economies.

Brent, the international benchmark for more than half of the world's crude, rose 0.48 per cent to $73.04 per barrel at 10:30am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the key gauge for US oil, was up 0.42 per cent at $71.21 per barrel.

“Benchmark crude oil futures opened buoyant in Asia [on] Monday with carryover strength from the previous week,” Avtar Sandu, senior manager of commodities at Singapore-based Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Oil prices are finding support “after the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday predicted that global oil demand will recover to pre-pandemic levels by late 2022,” he said.

Opec also left its outlook for global demand growth unchanged for the second consecutive month amid easing mobility restrictions.

Oil demand is expected to grow at 6 million bpd with total consumption expected to hit 96.6 million bpd this year, Opec said in its monthly oil markets report on Thursday.

“GDP growth rates in the second half of 2021 are forecast to significantly exceed that of the first half of 2021," Mr Sandu added. "The ongoing fiscal stimulus in the US, amounting to almost $3 trillion, or more than 3 per cent of global GDP, is one very important supporting factor, as well as China's effort to push its economy forward."

Countries across the globe are ramping up vaccination programmes and more than 2.35 billion doses have been administered across 178 countries as of Monday, according to data collected by Bloomberg.

Iraq’s oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar expects oil to trade in the range of $68 to $75 per barrel in the second half of this year.

Read More

Pipelines run to Enbridge's crude oil storage tanks at their tank farm in Cushing, Oklahoma. The crude markets rally would continue as long as Brent was trading above $70 per barrel and WTI held above $68 per barrel, according to Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda. ReutersOil continues rally with benchmarks trading above $70 per barrel

Future of Iran's oil industry remains uncertain as it heads to the polls

Crude prices will remain in this range if Opec and its allies continue to cut production to support markets, Mr Jabbar told reporters in Baghdad on Saturday.

Demand for jet fuel is also expected to rise as countries reopen borders, according to a report from Kuwait’s Kamco Invest.

Earlier this month, Opec and its allies voted to stick with the current plan of bringing 2 million bpd of output to the market, despite the prospect of a return of Iranian barrels if sanctions lift.

"As the economy continues to recover from coronavirus, Opec and its allies will need to increase supply to meet the surge in consumer demand," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade, said.

"Having said that, traders should keep in mind that the ongoing nuclear deal negotiations between the US and Iran are likely to take effect soon. Iran is in a strong position to increase its oil supply in a relatively short period of time, which could result in a significant retracement of global oil prices."

Published: June 14, 2021 11:15 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
US President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a plenary session during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, southern England. AP

G7 summit leaders back drive to vaccinate world by the end 2022

World
The new coalition is made up of Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid, Yamina led by Naftali Bennett, New Hope led by Gideon Sa'ar, Israel Beiteinu led by Avigdor Lieberman, Meretz led by Nitzan Horowitz, Kahol Lavan led by Benny Gantz, Raam led by Mansour Abbas and Labour led by Merav Michaeli. AFP 

Who is in Israel's new coalition government?

MENA
Chef Reif Othman with his wife Jasmine and children Ayden and Ally have received the UAE golden visa. Courtesy Reif Othman

Dubai chef Reif Othman and family receive UAE golden visa

Food
A plane carrying 51 tonnes of aid was sent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Sunday. Wam 

UAE sends aid for thousands displaced by Congo volcano

UAE Government
Denmark's Christian Eriksen controls the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and received medical assistance before being taken to hospital. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP)

Denmark team doctor reveals Eriksen 'was gone' after suffering cardiac arrest

Football
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams