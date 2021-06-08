Boris Johnson urges G7 leaders to commit to ambitious climate change deal

Britain backs green pact encouraging developing countries to limit global warming

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the summit in Cornwall this week to secure support for large-scale renewable energy projects in Africa and Asia. Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the summit in Cornwall this week to secure support for large-scale renewable energy projects in Africa and Asia. Associated Press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants G7 leaders to commit to a new deal to help developing countries decarbonise their economies as he looks to lead ambitious global action on climate change.

In the year of the UK’s twin presidency of the G7 and the Cop26 environment summit, Mr Johnson wants to push through a clean, green initiative that emulates the so-called Belt and Road Initiative, which has delivered strategic Chinese infrastructure investment to nearly 70 countries over the past eight years.

Read More

A protest outside the White House in Washington demands action on climate change and green jobs. ReutersInaction on climate could cost G7 nations trillions

G7 global tax plan: low-tax countries could exploit loopholes to escape 15% levy

The prime minister will use the platform of the summit in Cornwall this week to secure support for large-scale renewable energy projects in Africa and Asia, with an agreement between the advanced economies of the G7 vital if they want developing countries to back an ambitious commitment to limit global warming to 1.5°C above post-industrial levels.

Observers are watching closely to see if the UK can secure a deal on ending international financial support on coal production, agreed at a virtual G7 summit last month.

Gareth Redmond-King, from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said the G7 meeting “has unfinished business to attend to” with both the Paris accord rules and gathering a set of ambitious new emissions pledges from member nations essential to keep 1.5°C within reach.

“As it stands, these crucial tasks risk being blown out of the water with that promise from rich nations as yet unfulfilled and the associated trust needed for successful negotiations absent,” Mr Redmond-King said.

Last month, environment ministers agreed to stop direct funding of coal-fired power stations in poorer nations by the end of 2021.

Mr Johnson now wants to push forward on this pledge, as well as an agreement on securing more cash to help fast-growing economies, such as India and Indonesia get clean technology.

While a communique issued after the May meeting said the G7 would phase out new, direct government support for carbon-intensive, international fossil fuel energy, which is expected to target coal and oil, no date for enactment of the policy has been set. Japan, for example, is not in favour of strong strictures against coal.

Another significant proposal from the prime minister this week was a multi-billion-pound green development bank that would fund projects that reduce carbon emissions in the poorest parts of the world.

However, media reports indicate the British Finance Ministry is resistant to donating to the plan before the autumn spending review.

G7 critics say the world will be watching to see if it can deliver on its longstanding pledge to provide $100bn per year to help poor countries respond to climate change.

Only two G7 countries – the UK and the US – have confirmed they will increase climate finance from current levels.

Meanwhile, France is maintaining its current level of climate finance and Canada, Germany, Japan and Italy have yet to state their intentions.

The G7’s current commitments amount to $36bn in public climate finance by 2025, Oxfam say, with only a quarter of that of that intended for adaptation.

Last week, Oxfam said the economies of the G7 nations could see an average loss of 8.5 per cent annually by 2050 ― equivalent to $4.8 trillion ― if leaders did not take more ambitious action to tackle climate change.

The campaign group said for low-income countries the consequences of climate change could be much greater, with a recent World Bank study warning that up to 132 million additional people would be pushed into extreme poverty by 2030 because of climate change.

“The climate crisis is already devastating lives in poorer countries but the world’s most developed economies are not immune,” Danny Sriskandarajah, chief executive of Oxfam GB said.

“The UK government has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lead the world towards a safer, more liveable planet for all of us. It should strain every diplomatic sinew to secure the strongest possible outcome at the G7 and Cop26, and lead by example by turning promises into action and reversing self-defeating decisions like the proposed coalmine in Cumbria and cuts to overseas aid.”

The energy transition would “undoubtedly require significant economic restructuring from countries that derive large portions of GDP from oil and gas”, according to Oxford Business Group, with about 5 million jobs lost globally in the shift away from fossil fuels.

However, the International Energy Agency said about 14 million jobs will be created because of the development of and investment in renewables.

Mr Johnson’s bid to boost the sustainability drive at the G7 comes as the energy industry, which accounts for about three quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions, focuses on carbon-neutral climate plans.

Last month, the Paris-based IEA released its Net Zero by 2050 report, the first comprehensive energy road map detailing how the sector can achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The plan features 400 milestones to achieve the target, with the report calling for an immediate ban on investment in new fossil fuel projects globally, along with the prevention of sales of new internal combustion engine passenger cars from 2035.

To meet demand, the IEA expects a massive distribution of renewable energy, which would account for almost 90 per cent of electricity generation by 2050, with a twentyfold increase in solar capacity between now and 2050, and an elevenfold expansion for wind power.

“Making net‐zero emissions a reality hinges on a singular, unwavering focus from all governments – working together with one another, and with businesses, investors and citizens,” the report said.

“All stakeholders need to play their part. The wide-ranging measures adopted by governments at all levels in the net-zero pathway help to frame, influence and incentivise the purchase by consumers and investment by businesses.”

Published: June 8, 2021 08:40 PM

SHARE

SHARE

More on Environment
Abu Dhabi has 34 types of hard corals in several locations, including Ras Ghanada, Butinah, Saadiyat and Al Nouf. EAD

Abu Dhabi launches largest coral reef rehabilitation project in the region

Environment
An artificial reef off Destin, Florida. AP

UAE support to restore hurricane-hit Florida Keys reefs delivers hope out of devastation

Environment
Surf instructor Tommy Olsen monitors his group of surf beginners during their 1st course at snowy beach of Unstad, in Lofoten Island, Arctic Circle, on March 09, 2016. - Surfers from all over the world comes to Lofoten island to surf in extrem conditions. Ocean temperature is 6-7 °C, air temperature around 0°C in spite of a weather very unstable. (Photo by OLIVIER MORIN / AFP)

World Oceans Day: 20 remarkable images of our most precious resource

Environment
The oryx population in the Al Dhafra reserve now stands at 946, compared to 160 in 2007. Courtesy, Gerry O'Leary

Arabian Oryx population surges at Abu Dhabi nature reserve

Environment
COP26 president Alok Sharma is determined the climate change summit go ahead after the world registered the hottest year on record in 2020. AFP

Cop26 president says crucial summit must go ahead in person

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams