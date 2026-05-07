Adnoc Distribution 'optimistic' about higher fuel demand despite price rise

Adnoc Distribution, the UAE's largest fuel and convenience retailer, is “optimistic” about higher fuel demand despite recent price increases as a result of higher oil prices, its chief executive has said.

The company expects continued growth momentum this year, Bader Al Lamki said. “We've closed 2025 with the high momentum … it was the highest year in terms of number of stations and that momentum, we believe, will continue this year,” he told The National on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates event in Abu Dhabi.

In 2025, Adnoc Distribution added 119 new fuel stations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, taking the total number to 1,010.

It also sold 15.71 billion litres of fuel in the retail and commercial segment during the period, and posted a 15.4 per cent annual growth in its profit to nearly Dh2.8 billion ($760 million) on higher revenue.

Mr Al Lamki said he is “optimistic” about continued demand for fuel despite recent increases in the UAE amid higher global oil prices triggered by Iran war.

“We are very much confident that we will continue to deliver against the ambition that is set by our board and I look forward to another stellar year,” he said.

The Middle East conflict has tipped the region into its worst geopolitical crisis in decades. The war, which began on February 28 with Israel and US bombing Iran, and Tehran lashing out at its Arab neighbours in retaliation, has disrupted business across the region.

Adnoc Distribution added 119 new fuel stations in 2026. The National Info

Energy sites and civilian infrastructure have been hit by waves of Iranian drone and missile attacks but hospitality, aviation and tourism are among the sectors worst hit.

However, despite the disruption, Gulf economies are expected to grow, albeit at a slower rate, this year, the International Monetary Fund said last month.

Mr Al Lamki said: “We navigated the last 50 days or so with strong resilience. All our services were uninterrupted … we serve 700,000 customers daily and all our products were there in the convenience store and other places, and fuel was supplied.”

Abu Dhabi-listed Adnoc Distribution is committed to the Make it in the Emirates initiative and supports domestic industrialisation, with 70 per cent of the construction material for its service station being sourced from the Emirates.

Adnoc Voyager, its lubricants brand, is made in the UAE and exported to almost 53 countries. About 32 per cent of products sold in Adnoc Oasis shops are supplied by domestic manufacturers, Mr Al Lamki added.

It also provides opportunities for small and medium enterprises from the UAE to grow, with 77 per cent of the tenants in its hubs and service stations from the SME segment, he said.

Adnoc Distribution announced new partnerships at the Make it in the Emirates event to support the growth of the UAE industrial sector. Photo: Adnoc Info

“We serve 700,000 customers every day and through all that we provide channels and opportunities for home-grown products to be showcased and sold, and support the domestic manufacturing capabilities,” Mr Al Lamki added.

On Thursday, Adnoc Distribution announced the signing of an agreement with Dtek.ai to introduce Swift, a AI-powered self-checkout system at Oasis Adnoc convenience stores across the UAE.

The new partnership with the UAE-based firm is expected to reduce average checkout times and enable faster transactions at Adnoc shops.

Adnoc Distribution also announced partnerships with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Borouge, valued at more than Dh60 million, to support domestic industrialisation.

The UAE is focusing heavily on boosting home-grown manufacturing as part of its economic diversification strategy. The industrial sector's contribution to national gross domestic product reached Dh200 billion last year, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, told delegates on Monday at Make it in the Emirates.