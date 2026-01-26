How Adnoc Distribution is scaling profits and sustainability

This episode was produced in partnership with Adnoc Group

In this special episode of Business Extra, host Khaled Abuljebain speaks to Ali Siddiqi, chief financial officer of Adnoc Distribution.

Mr Siddiqi shares how the company is growing its national footprint while cutting costs and advancing the UAE's energy transition goals.

He outlines Adnoc Distribution’s plan to increase its fuel station network from 940 to 1,150 by 2028. At the same time, the company has reduced unit costs by 30 per cent through automation, AI and operational efficiency.

The conversation also covers Adnoc’s evolving partnerships with leading retail players Noon and Landmark Group, as well as its introduction of 700 electric vehicle chargers.

Mr Siddiqi explains how the traditional fuel retailer is repositioning itself as a broader energy and convenience service.

This episode highlights how Adnoc Distribution is combining scale, technology and sustainability to create long-term value while supporting national carbon-reduction goals.