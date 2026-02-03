Adnoc Distribution reports record $761m net profit for 2025 amid regional expansion

Adnoc Distribution, the UAE's largest fuel and convenience retailer, has reported an annual surge in net profit of 15.4 per cent for 2025, driven by the opening of more fuel stations and higher volumes sold.

Net profit attributable to equity holders reached Dh2.794 billion ($761 million) for the year ending December 31, 2025, the strongest annual performance on record, the company said in a statement on Tuesday to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the period rose 1.2 per cent year-on-year to about Dh35.89 billion as Adnoc sold record retail and commercial fuel volumes of 15.7 billion litres in 2025, amid expansion in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The total number of retail fuel stations operated by the company last year stood at 1,010, up 13 per cent when compared to the previous year and on track to reach 1,150 fuel stations by 2028.

The non-fuel retail segment also grew, boosting profits. In the fourth quarter, the company's net profit attributable to equity holders rose 15 per cent to Dh668 million as revenue during the period surged 7 per cent to Dh9.4 billion.

“Strong execution across our core fuel business, non-fuel retail, network expansion and EV infrastructure demonstrates the resilience of our business model and our ability to adapt to evolving customer needs,” said Bader Al Lamki, chief executive of Adnoc Distribution.

Adnoc Distribution also scaled up its EV charging infrastructure in 2025, installing 182 new fast and superfast charging points in strategic locations.

This took the total stations under the E2GO network in the UAE to 402, marking annual growth of 83 per cent. The company aims to grow its UAE network to 750 charging points by 2028.

The Emirates continues to embrace smart transport as part of its future mobility strategy. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure aims for 50 per cent of all vehicles on the country's roads to be battery-electric by 2050.

Across the UAE, PwC estimates that, by 2030, EVs will have a market share of more than 15 per cent (about 58,000 vehicles) of new passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales. That number is expected to rise to 25 per cent by 2035, which is equal to about 110,500 vehicles.

Dividend

Adnoc Distribution proposed a dividend of $350 million for the second half of 2025, bringing the total dividend for the year to $700 million. It will be presented for shareholder approval during the company’s annual General Assembly in March, it said on Tuesday.

The company plans to pay dividends on a quarterly basis starting in the first quarter of this year and extend this through 2030, subject to approval by shareholders during its AGM, it added.

The fuel retailer said it expects to sustain growth momentum in 2026, “supported by continued network expansion and increasing non-fuel retail contribution”. It plans to add 60-70 new stations across its network, as well as install 50-60 additional fast and superfast charging points this year.