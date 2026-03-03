Brent surges past $80 per barrel with $120 a possibility as war escalates

Oil prices extended gains and surged past $80 per barrel on Tuesday as the focus grows on the potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as the war continues.

US and Israel stepped up attacks against Iran, while Tehran continued to attack oil producing Gulf nations, stoking supply concerns in global markets.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was up 4.23 per cent at 12.57pm UAE time to $81.03 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was trading 4.28 per cent higher at $74.28 a barrel.

Brent rose past $80 per barrel for the second time this week after it jumped more than 11 per cent on Monday on the Iran war.

Oil markets are currently focusing on disruption to supplies through Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for shipment of oil to global markets. About 20 million bpd of oil and refined products flow through the narrow water channel between Oman and Iran.

Iran has not formally closed the strait, but has warned ships to avoid crossing it. Shipping companies are also avoiding the route as a precautionary measure and are levying war risk surcharge for the transport of goods through the key waterway. Traffic has considerably reduced following Iran attacks.

Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) expects Brent to rise about $120 per barrel if the Strait of Hormuz is closed for a long time or there is a significant damage to export terminals and infrastructure, coupled with a substantial loss of Iranian production.

Iran produces around 3.3 million bpd, constituting about 3 per cent of global supply, with around 1.3 million bpd going to China.

In a scenario of limited shipping harassment with no lasting damage to supply or shipping, “Brent crude prices may spike temporarily before retracing to approximately $70 per barrel", UBP’s Michael Lok and Nicolas Laroche said in a note on Tuesday.

Three tankers were attacked on Sunday while sailing on the strait, after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned ships to steer clear of the waterway.

"In a prolonged conflict scenario, we see oil prices reaching into the $100s per barrel, as we and regional exports warned," Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy and Mena Research at RBC Capital Markets said in a Tuesday note.

Play Markets on edge as State Department urges Americans to leave Middle East immediately Play 01:56

The Gulf's energy infrastructure has also been hit by strikes, including a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Qatar and Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery, raising supply concerns in global markets.

BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, maintained its crude oil forecast for the year despite current geopolitical tensions, as oil markets remain oversupplied.

“We are maintaining our 2026 Brent crude forecast at $67 per barrel, despite a stronger-than-expected price performance in first quarter and the outbreak of military hostilities between the US, Israel and Iran,” BMI said.

“Our analysts’ core view for a short-lived, albeit large, campaign is consistent with a brief spike in oil prices in March, followed by rapid retracement heading into second quarter, as geopolitical risk premia fade and investor focus shifts back towards loose underlying fundamentals,” BMI added.