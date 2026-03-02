Qatar halts gas output after Iran strikes top facility

Follow live updates here

Qatar has halted production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) following an Iranian strike on its main facility.

The move is hugely significant given that QatarEnergy is the biggest producer of LNG in the world, accounting for 20 per cent of world supply.

It's not clear how severe the damage to the facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City is.

QatarEnergy and the official state news agency confirmed the shutdown on Monday. It operates 14 LNG trains with a total annual production capacity of 77 million tonnes.

The attacks followed an earlier shutdown of Saudi Aramco’s 550,000 bpd refinery at Ras Tanura following strikes there.

Qatar's shutdown of LNG output will have a major impact on world gas supplies. Doha accounts for a significant share of EU imports, helping Brussels diversify away from Russian pipeline gas.

