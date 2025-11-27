UAE to provide $1 billion to support Yemen's energy sector

The UAE will allocate $1 billion to support the development of the energy sector in Yemen, which is facing an electricity crisis exacerbated by civil war.

The UAE's support was revealed at the National Energy Conference in Yemen, state news agency Wam reported.

Attending the event, Mohammed Al Zaabi, the UAE's ambassador to Yemen, stressed that the Emirates was keen to support the development of sustainable energy, Wam reported.

He also highlighted the need to boost partnerships between the public and private sectors, and explore investment opportunities.

Yemen's Prime Minister Salem bin Braik said he appreciated the UAE’s continued support for the country.

Last month, President Sheikh Mohamed met the Yemeni leader in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed the close ties between the two countries and ways to strengthen co-operation.

Yemen has been struggling with an electricity crisis, having been mired in conflict for more than a decade. A fragile truce that was enacted in 2022 has since expired.

As of June this year, Aden’s power grid was delivering less than four hours of electricity a day, with 85 per cent of neighbourhoods experiencing blackouts lasting up to 20 hours, the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

Widespread damage to infrastructure, including the country’s electricity grid, has “plunged millions into darkness, and crippled access to essential services like healthcare, education and clean water”, the UN said. Many households and businesses rely on expensive generators for energy, which further strains an already dire economic situation.

Also on Wednesday, UAE-based Global South Utilities said it would implement energy projects worth $1 billion in Yemen.

The portfolio will include solar and wind energy projects, advanced battery energy-storage solutions, and the development of distribution networks, the company said.

“We are investing in real, reliable energy capacity that opens a new cycle of growth, reduces production costs and enables hospitals, schools and essential services to operate with stability,” said Ali Alshimmari, GSU’s managing director and chief executive.

In August, the company inaugurated a 53-megawatt solar power project in Ataq City in the Shabwah governorate, to supply 330,000 households with electricity.

GSU also said at the time that it would double capacity at the Aden solar PV plant, “Yemen’s first and largest solar power facility”, to 240MW after the second phase began.

