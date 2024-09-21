Yemeni entrepreneur Iman Hadi Al Hamali leads a team of 10 women at a solar panel power plant in Abs, Hajjah.
Yemeni entrepreneur Iman Hadi Al Hamali leads a team of 10 women at a solar panel power plant in Abs, Hajjah.

News

MENA

Meet the woman who lit up Yemen's towns one solar panel at a time

Trailblazing entrepreneur Iman Hadi Al Hamali supplies safe, cheap and environmentally friendly power to dozens of homes

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher
Abu Dhabi

September 22, 2024