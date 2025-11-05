Adnoc awards $14.7bn in contracts to domestic suppliers in second half of 2025

Adnoc has awarded Dh54 billion ($14.7 billion) worth of contracts across the energy sector value chain to UAE suppliers during the second half of 2025, as part of the state-owned energy major’s push to support the country’s economy.

The contract awards are in line with Adnoc’s bid to accelerate growth of the UAE’s industrial sector as part of the country’s economic diversification agenda, the company said on Wednesday.

These are part of the Adnoc’s In Country Value Programme and span areas including strategic services, drilling, maintenance, logistics and digital solutions, as well as some of the Adnoc Group’s major projects in the country.

These contracts not only support domestic manufacturers, suppliers and service providers, they also reflect Adnoc’s efforts determination to “strengthen its supply chain efficiency, enhance local market competitiveness, and drive sustainable growth across its operations,” the company said.

It also presented new business opportunities for the private sector through its 2026-27 procurement pipeline, which it showcased at the Business Partnership Forum, held on the sidelines of Adipec in Abu Dhabi.

“Adnoc is accelerating the UAE’s industrial growth and economic diversification and providing our partners greater visibility into our procurement pipeline as we deliver on our strategic priorities,” Omar Alnuaimi, Adnoc acting director, group commercial and In-Country Value Directorate, said.

“We are channelling demand from our procurement opportunities to boost the local economy, strengthen the resilience of our supply chain and ensure that products once imported are now made in the UAE.”

ICV Programme

The ICV programme, part of the UAE's Projects of the 50 that was launched in September 2021, aims to boost the growth of domestic industries by redirecting half of government spending on procurements and tender contracts into the national economy by 2031.

The programme also supports the goals of the Make it in the Emirates campaign, which was launched by the ministry to attract investment and promote sustainable industrial development in the UAE.

Adnoc plans to locally manufacture Dh90 billion worth of products in its procurement pipeline by 2030. The company’s ICV programme has driven Dh242 billion back into the UAE economy and enabled 18,500 Emiratis to be employed in the private sector since 2018. It aims to drive a further Dh200 billion into the UAE economy over the next five years.

The company said its Business Partnership Forum this year brought together government stakeholders, UAE-based and international companies, and suppliers to explore opportunities that boost the UAE’s industrial ecosystem and economic diversification.

As part of the forum, Adnoc signed framework agreements with Emerson Process Management Distribution, Yokogawa Middle East and Africa, ABB Transmission & Distribution, Schneider Electric and Honeywell worth Dh2.6 billion.

These long-term agreements will strengthen Adnoc’s digitalisation efforts and enhance operational reliability, the company said.

Twelve new local manufacturing facilities and final investment decisions were also announced during Adipec by UAE and international companies, which helped boosting Adnoc’s ICV programme, it added.

“These milestones showcase tangible outcomes of the ICV programme across key industrial zones in Abu Dhabi, Al Ruwais, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah to build a strong, competitive industrial base in the UAE,” Adnoc said.

