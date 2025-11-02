Adnoc signs three deals with Gecko to use AI and robotics to improve efficiency

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and US start-up Gecko Robotics signed three deals to explore using robotics and artificial intelligence across the oil major's operations to boost efficiency and train UAE nationals.

The agreements cover a multi-year technology rollout for Adnoc Gas, joint training programmes with the Adnoc Technical Academy and the rollout of robotics and AI-powered analytics across Adnoc's assets to reduce downtime and support data-driven maintenance, the Abu Dhabi-based company said on Sunday.

"Adnoc is harnessing the power of AI and advanced technology to transform the way we work, driving greater efficiency, safety and performance across our operations," said Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Adnoc's managing director and group chief executive.

"These three agreements mark another step on our journey to becoming the world’s most AI-enabled energy company as we accelerate robotics deployment, empower local talent and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for energy innovation.”

AIQ, Adnoc's joint venture with AI company Presight, signed the first of these agreements — a multi-year partnership with Gecko Robotics to introduce the Cantilever operating system across Adnoc Gas’ assets, marking AIQ’s entry into robotics.

Under a separate agreement, Adnoc and Gecko Robotics will explore the wider adoption of advanced robotics and AI-powered analytics, the potential manufacturing of robotic systems in the UAE, and the application of AI solutions to Adnoc's operational requirements.

The third agreement, with Gecko Robotics and the Adnoc Technical Academy, focuses on collaboration in training programmes.

“There is a race to lead the AI and energy moment. And the energy companies that win won’t just utilise technology; they will become technology companies," said Jake Loosararian, chief executive of Gecko Robotics.

"There is only one way to win this race, and that’s to acquire physical data using robotics and to unlock human and machine performance from the AI that data fuels."

One in five energy companies is now using agentic AI to automate complex decision-making, with applications of the technology in the sector increasing, a new report has found.

About 88 per cent of executives believe AI has a very positive effect on energy, and that their relationship is now "symbiotic", according to the Powering Possible report from Adnoc and Microsoft released last week.

The Adnoc and Gecko Robotics agreements were signed on Sunday at the Enact Majlis (Energy in Action) in Abu Dhabi. Under that umbrella, Adnoc, Masdar and XRG gathered more than 100 global leaders from the energy, technology, investment and government sectors. The majlis heard that electricity demand for data centres will quadruple by 2040, increasing from 105 to 450 gigawatts, with urgent action needed to meet demand across the energy mix.

The gathering took place ahead of Adipec, the world’s largest energy industry event, being held in Abu Dhabi from 3 to 6 November.

