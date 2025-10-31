Higher fuel volumes push Adnoc Distribution's third-quarter profit up more than 21%

Adnoc Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has posted a 21.5 per cent annual increase in its third-quarter profit, driven by a surge in retail fuel volumes.

Net profit attributable to the company’s shareholders in the three months ended September climbed to $221 million, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company unit said on Friday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the three-month period was up 2.7 per cent, reaching $2.54 billion.

The company said it achieved record quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) – a key measure of profitability – of $319 million in the third quarter, up 15.9 per cent year on year.

The first nine months of the year also saw Adnoc Distribution achieve its highest Ebitda of $885 million, an increase of 12 per cent year on year, marking the company's strongest nine-month performance since listing in 2017, it said.

Net profit for the January to September period grew by 15.6 per cent over the same period last year, to $579 million. Revenue for the nine-month period was, however, down slightly at $7.2 billion.

Fuelling a growing nation: How Adnoc is powering UAE’s expansion 02:03

The company said it also achieved its highest nine-month fuel volumes of 11.7 billion litres, marking a 5.9 per cent year on year increase.

“Adnoc Distribution’s record performance this year is a testament to the progress we have achieved to date against our five-year growth strategy, furthering our transformation into a mobility and convenience retail leader,” said Bader Al Lamki, chief executive of Adnoc Distribution.

“Our strongest quarterly Ebitda ever, combined with a rapidly expanding network, demonstrates the fundamental strength of our business and a firm belief in our long-term growth prospects.

"This confidence is reflected in our recently revised expansion targets and the extension of our class-leading dividend policy for an additional two years.”

