Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal. Opec has cut its oil demand forecast for 2025 amid market uncertainty stemming from US tariffs. Reuters
Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal. Opec has cut its oil demand forecast for 2025 amid market uncertainty stemming from US tariffs. Reuters

Business

Energy

Oil prices surge more than 3% amid US-EU trade deal hopes and new Iran sanctions

Crude posts first weekly after falling in past two weeks

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

April 18, 2025