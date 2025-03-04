Saudi Aramco expects lower dividends in 2025 as profit falls

Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil-exporting company, expects to distribute about $85 billion in dividends this year, compared to $124 billion payout last year, as full-year profit fell 12 per cent.

The company’s full-year profit dropped to $106.25 billion, from $121.27 billion in 2023, on lower oil and gas prices, Aramco said on Tuesday in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange, where its shares are traded.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, ended last year lower as rising US interest rates and sluggish Chinese crude consumption weighed on demand in the second half of the year.

Aramco said it will distribute $21.36 billion in dividends for the fourth quarter, including a smaller performance dividend of $220 million.

More to follow …

