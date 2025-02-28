Donald Trump said tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods will go ahead unless the flow of drugs into the US is stopped or significantly reduced. Reuters
Oil on track for first monthly decline since November amid US tariff threat concerns

US President Donald Trump says 25 per cent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods will go into effect on March 4

John Benny

February 28, 2025