An Airbus A350-900, the first Air France jet long-haul aircraft to use sustainable aviation fuel produced by France's Total. AFP
An Airbus A350-900, the first Air France jet long-haul aircraft to use sustainable aviation fuel produced by France's Total. AFP

Business

Energy

Aramco, TotalEnergies and SIRC to explore sustainable aviation fuel plant in Saudi Arabia

Pact was announced during the French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the kingdom

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

December 03, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week