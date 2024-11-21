AirAsia's chief executive Tony Fernandes says the aviation industry' goal of achieving net-zero by 2050 is doable with the introduction of new technology planes and engines. Reuters
AirAsia's chief executive Tony Fernandes says the aviation industry' goal of achieving net-zero by 2050 is doable with the introduction of new technology planes and engines. Reuters

Business

Aviation

Sustainable aviation fuel is 'stupid' and new planes are the answer to future goals, AirAsia chief says

There is not enough cooking oil in the world to fill the world's fleet of planes, Tony Fernandes tells Dubai forum

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

November 21, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In