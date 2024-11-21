Business

Energy

Oil majors stepping up biofuel production to meet growing demand

BP, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil and Eni have announced a total of 43 biofuel projects, Rystad Energy says

John Benny

November 21, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

