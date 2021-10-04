Iata AGM: Global airlines target net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

Global airlines adopted a resolution to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as they come under increasing pressure from climate change activists over the impact of their operations, while also trying to revive air travel demand in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The target will cost nearly $2 trillion by 2050 and will require "significant financial investment", Willie Walsh, director general of Iata told reporters in Boston.

"Achieving sustainable global connectivity cannot be accomplished on the backs of airlines alone," he said. "All parts of the aviation industry must work together within a supportive government policy framework to deliver the massive changes that are needed."

The resolution faced some criticism from Chinese airlines, which are looking at another timeline of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

More to follow...