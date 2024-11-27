People wave Hezbollah flags in Lebanon's Tyre after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect on Wednesday. Reuters
People wave Hezbollah flags in Lebanon's Tyre after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect on Wednesday. Reuters

Business

Energy

Oil prices steady after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal as Opec+ meeting looms

Opec+ will meet on December 1 to discuss output policy

John Benny

November 27, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week