Fossil fuels made up 84 per cent of the global energy mix in 2023, demonstrating the scale of the challenge ahead. PA

Shell climate case win highlights challenges of tackling Scope 3 emissions

Dutch court overturned ruling against Shell requiring it to reduce emissions by 45 per cent by 2030

John Benny

November 13, 2024

