OMV chief executive Alfred Stern says the company has secured long-term LNG contracts and third-party agreements throughout Europe to spread risk. Victor Besa / The National
OMV chief executive Alfred Stern says the company has secured long-term LNG contracts and third-party agreements throughout Europe to spread risk. Victor Besa / The National

Business

Energy

Austria's OMV has no Russian LNG in its contracts, CEO says

Company is 'fully prepared' to replace Russian pipeline gas delivered through Ukraine, executive says

John Benny

November 09, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week