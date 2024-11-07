The EastMed pipeline, which was agreed on in 2020 by Greece, Israel and Cyprus, was floated as a potential solution to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas.
Business

Energy

EU’s green agenda and Middle East conflict threaten to derail $7bn EastMed pipeline

Despite being a project of interest for the EU, the pipeline is struggling to attract investors, Cypriot minister says

John Benny

November 07, 2024

