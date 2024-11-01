The discovery of North Sea oil changed Aberdeen's harbour and waterfront. Alamy
The discovery of North Sea oil changed Aberdeen's harbour and waterfront. Alamy

Business

Energy

Rest in peace - or rebirth? What going green means for the oil town of Aberdeen

North Sea fossil fuels made the north-east of Scotland rich - but the oil and gas industry's demise is changing the skyline again

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings
Aberdeen

November 01, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week