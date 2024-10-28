Oil prices slump more than 4% as Israel's strike on Iran avoids energy facilities

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/09/05/opec-countries-to-extend-voluntary-cuts-for-two-more-months/" target="_blank">Oil prices </a>dropped by more than 4 per cent in early trading on Monday after Israeli strikes on Saturday focused on military targets in Iran, avoiding Tehran's energy facilities, easing concerns of geopolitical tensions affecting supply. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/09/04/saudi-arabia-non-oil-growth-to-moderate-in-2024-imf-says/" target="_blank">Brent</a>, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was trading 4.44 per cent lower at $72.67 a barrel at 7.13am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 4.56 per cent at $68.51 a barrel. Crude has plunged more than 4 per cent as the "Middle East war risk premium” has evaporated, Vandana Hari, chief executive of Singapore-based Vanda Insights said in a note on Monday. Both benchmarks ended higher last week driven by concerns about Middle East <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/10/14/oil-falls-on-uncertainty-over-chinas-stimulus-plan-despite-geopolitical-risks/" target="_blank">supply disruptions</a>, despite signs of weakening demand in some markets. Scores of Israeli jets completed three waves of strikes before dawn on Saturday against missile factories and other sites near Tehran and in western Iran, Israel's military said. It was in retaliation for Iran's attack on Israel with about 200 ballistic missiles on October 1. Israel warned Iran against responding. Brent had soared after Iran’s missile attack on Israel but most of those gains have been erased as demand concerns over slowing Chinese growth have overshadowed supply fears. Supply from non-Opec+ members is also rising, affecting oil prices. Non-Opec+ oil supply, driven by the Americas, is set to rise by 1.5 million barrels a day this year and next, with the US, Brazil, Guyana and Canada contributing more than 1 million bpd annually, the International Energy Agency said in its oil market report this month. Commodity price volatility is surging and has further to run, MUFG Research said in a note on Thursday. “Oil prices face two-sided risks – bullishness from potential geopolitical supply disruptions in the Middle East, against bearishness from Opec+ likely ramping up its barrels into what is already set to be a surplus market in 2025,” it said. “Notwithstanding the fog of geopolitical uncertainty surrounding Middle Eastern risks, the “lower-for-longer” mantra is firming for oil prices.” If former president Donald Trump wins the US elections, it “could mean a stronger US dollar ahead, and with it another headwind for oil prices”, MUFG said.