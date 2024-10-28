A satellite image shows the Parchin rocket motor casting complex in the aftermath of what a US researcher said was an Israeli air strike. Reuters
Business

Energy

Oil prices slump more than 4% as Israel's strike on Iran avoids energy facilities

Demand concerns continue to grow, overshadowing fears of supply being affected by tensions

Aarti Nagraj
Aarti Nagraj

October 28, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      Energy This Week