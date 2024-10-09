Solar panels under construction over the sea are seen in Binzhou. Cumulative solar capacity in China has nearly quadrupled since 2020, the International Energy Agency said. AFP
Solar panels under construction over the sea are seen in Binzhou. Cumulative solar capacity in China has nearly quadrupled since 2020, the International Energy Agency said. AFP

Business

Energy

Global goal of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030 to fall short despite solar boost

The rapid growth of renewables in China and the continued use of green infrastructure will drive the industry

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

October 09, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week