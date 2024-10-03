The Garadagh Solar PV Plant built and operated by Masdar in Baku, Azerbaijan. Pawan Singh / The National
Business

Energy

UAE’s Masdar likely to issue new green bond in 2025, says finance chief

Maiz Khan says green bonds will remain pivotal to the clean energy company’s future funding strategy

John Benny

October 03, 2024

