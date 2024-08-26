An explosion takes place as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Zibqin, Lebanon. Reuters
Oil prices climb on Middle East escalation concerns and interest rate cut hopes

Hezbollah launches hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel, with Israeli military striking at Lebanese villages

John Benny

26 August, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

