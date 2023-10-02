Iraq-Turkey pipeline to resume operations this week, Turkish minister says

Iraq's northern oil export route through Turkey will begin operations “this week”, Turkey's Energy Minister has said.

“Within this week, we will start operating the Iraqi-Turkey pipeline … which will be able to supply half a million barrels of oil [per day] to the oil market,” Alparslan Bayraktar, the country's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, said during a panel session at Adipec on Monday.

In late March, Turkey halted the flow of oil produced in the region after an arbitration court ruled in favour of Baghdad, saying Ankara had breached a 1973 agreement when it allowed Iraqi Kurdish authorities to pump without Baghdad's consent.

More to follow …