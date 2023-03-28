Oil steadies after biggest rally in months on easing banking crisis and supply concerns

Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after supply disruption from Turkey and easing concerns over the banking crisis drove the biggest daily rally since October in the previous session.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was down 0.36 per cent at $77.84 a barrel on Tuesday at 9.15am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was trading 0.04 per cent lower at $72.78 a barrel.

Brent rallied 4.2 per cent on Monday to settle at $78.12, while WTI surged 5.1 per cent to $72.81.

A legal dispute between Iraq, its semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and Turkey has halted the supply of more than 400,000 barrels per day of crude exports to the global market this week.

Iraq won a long-standing arbitration case against Turkey that led to the halting of crude exports from Turkey’s Ceyhan port, which added to supply concerns in an already tight market.

The optimism that the worst of the recent banking turmoil is nearing an end also supported the crude rally.

The collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month triggered a turbulent period that stoked fears of a global banking crisis similar to when Washington Mutual collapsed in 2008.

In the days after SVB's collapse, mid-size lenders Signature and Silvergate Bank both failed and shares tumbled at other regional banks.

Contagion fears also spread to Europe, where Switzerland's Credit Suisse was acquired by rival UBS in a deal engineered by Swiss government authorities.

On Monday, however, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation confirmed that US lender First Citizens Bank & Trust will acquire the troubled SVB.

“The easing of worries on the banking crisis made room for the oil complex to price in the halt of about 450,000 barrels per day of Iraqi crude exports from Turkey’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan since Saturday,” consultancy Vanda Insights said in a note on Tuesday.

Oil prices are also likely to draw strength in the short term from indications of a continued recovery of crude demand in China.

China's oil imports are expected to rise 6.2 per cent in 2023 to 540 million tonnes, Reuters said, citing a report by a research unit of China National Petroleum Corporation on Monday.

“In energy, improved sentiment in banks and a legal dispute that halted around 400,000 barrels a day of oil exports from the Ceyhan port in Turkey pushed US crude past the $70 per barrel yesterday. The price of a barrel flirted with the $73 level,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“Yet, the mounting recession odds and the resilient Russian supply, which partly absorbs the rising oil demand from China, are expected to keep the topside limited into the $75 to $77 area.”

It’s been a “volatile few weeks for crude, caught up in the banking storm” as investors are forced to scale back expectations for the economy that weighed heavily on demand prospects, Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, said.

However, the sentiment is slowly improving and “it may take some time for the dust to settle and prices to fully reflect the new outlook after such a turbulent period which should ensure volatility remains for now”, he added.