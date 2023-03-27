First Citizens bank to acquire Silicon Valley Bank, FDIC confirms

First Citizens Bank & Trust will acquire Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed earlier this month, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) confirmed on Monday.

First Citizens has entered into a purchase and assumption agreement for all deposits and loans of SVB, the FDIC said in a statement.

The 17 former branches of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank will open as First Citizens Bank & Trust Company on Monday, March 27.

As of March 10, SVB had approximately $167 billion in total assets and about $119 billion in total deposits.

"Today's transaction included the purchase of about $72 billion of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank's assets at a discount of $16.5 billion," the FDIC said.

Approximately $90 billion in securities and other assets will remain in the receivership for disposition by the FDIC.

The FDIC also received equity appreciation rights in First Citizens' common stock with a potential value of up to $500 million.

Depositors of SVB will automatically become depositors of First Citizens Bank and the deposits will continue to be insured by the FDIC up to the insurance limit.

