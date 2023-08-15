Sheikh Khaled receives Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain at Adnoc headquarters

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, received Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain, during a visit to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s headquarters on Tuesday to review the company’s efforts in advancing the growth of the national economy.

They toured the Adnoc visitor's centre, which gives insights into the state-run energy company’s achievements, its transformation journey to a lower-carbon future and the role it is playing in enabling the UAE's economic growth.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President-designate, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, alongside other officials.

"We continue to future-proof Adnoc, reinforce sustainability in all aspects of our business and bolster our position as a reliable and responsible global provider of lower-carbon energy, as well as a key contributor to the UAE’s economic and social development,” Dr Al Jaber said.

Sheikh Tahnoon, who was appointed chairman of the Adnoc board of directors in 1973, has been instrumental in setting the strategic direction of the company and laying the foundations for its growth.

Last month, Adnoc began the construction of the Middle East’s first high-speed hydrogen refuelling station. The station, which the company is building in Masdar City, will create clean hydrogen from water using an electrolyser powered by clean grid electricity, Adnoc said.

In the same month, Sheikh Khaled approved the company’s plan to reach net zero emissions by 2045, bringing the deadline forward from its previous target of 2050. The company also aims to reach zero methane emissions by 2030.

Last year, Adnoc planted 200,000 mangrove seeds using drone technology as part of its plan to plant 2.5 million mangroves over a period of three years.