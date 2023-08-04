Adnoc to acquire 30% stake in Azerbaijan's Absheron gasfield

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company will acquire a 30 per cent equity stake in Azerbaijan's Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea, as part of its strategic growth plans and entry into the international gas market.

Under the agreement, Azerbaijan's state oil company Socar and France's TotalEnergies will each hold a 35 per cent stake in the gasfield, Adnoc said in a statement on Friday.

“We believe this strategic partnership with Socar and TotalEnergies, unlocks the potential of the Caspian region for decades to come, and complements a broader energy collaboration between the UAE and Azerbaijan that will accelerate the growth of the global renewable energy sector, as both countries take bold steps to transition towards a lower-carbon future,” Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth at Adnoc, said.

More to follow …