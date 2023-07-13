Abu Dhabi to spend nearly Dh2bn on early years education

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has underlined the emirate's plans to boost the wellbeing of families through a focus on childcare, education and climate change.

He set out a plan at a meeting with the Abu Dhabi Executive Council on Thursday.

The council approved a number of projects that have been prioritised by the government.

These include the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy, the Public Nurseries Project and the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy.

"The UAE President offers his full commitment to families as the bedrock of communities, as pillars of stability, and as drivers of the emirate's development," Sheikh Khaled said in a press release.

"Supporting families across the emirate and meeting their needs is a top priority and a key part of the government's work and in the future, particularly as families are the engine of our nation's progress."

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince said that investing in early-years education is integral to building a future-ready generation through an integrated and forward-facing education ecosystem that provides young children with a nurturing environment.

The Public Nurseries Project, which is led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) aims to open 10 new public nurseries in the emirate, as part of a Dh1.8 billion project that will provide 4,000 seats for children.

Registration will open in October for 2,000 Emirati children aged three months to 4 years old, with priority given to children from families receiving social support.

He also highlighted the importance of the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy and its contribution to the UAE's efforts to achieve net-zero goals, ahead of the Cop28 conference later this year.