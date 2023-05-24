Sheikh Khaled enjoys Al Fursan aerial display on Malaysia tour

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah enjoyed a dazzling display by the UAE's Al Fursan aerobatics team on Wednesday.

The fly-by was a highlight of Sheikh Khaled's tour of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition, his latest engagement during an official visit to the South-East Asian country.

Sheikh Khaled was joined at the event by the Malaysian monarch and Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Crown Prince of Pahang Province, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

Sheikh Khaled visited the stands of several marine and aerospace technology companies taking part in the exhibition, including UAE defence conglomerate Edge.

Caracal, a company in the Edge group, signed an agreement with Ketech Asia during the event to enhance mutual co-operation and develop partnerships.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by an Emirati delegation that included Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Mohammed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and Khalid Alghaith, the UAE's Ambassador to Malaysia.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrived in Malaysia on Sunday for his first overseas visit since taking on the role in March.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Khaled was awarded two medals in recognition of his work in furthering the friendship between the nations at a ceremony at the Istana Negara Palace.

He received the Darjah Kerabat Sri Indera Mahkota Pahang Yang Amat Dihormati – Most Esteemed Royal Family Order of Pahang – and the Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara, the Most Esteemed Order of the Defender of the Realm.

Sheikh Khaled signed the palace's guest book and expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality he had received on his official visit to the country.