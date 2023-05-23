Sheikh Khaled honoured by King of Malaysia during royal reception

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, was honoured on Tuesday for his efforts to boost ties between the UAE and Malaysia during a royal reception hosted by King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah in Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian monarch gave Sheikh Khaled two medals in recognition of his work in furthering the friendship between the nations at a ceremony at the Istana Negara Palace.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince received the Darjah Kaerabat Sri Indera Mahkota Pahang Yang Amat Dihormati – Most Esteemed Royal Family Order of Pahang – and the Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara, the Most Esteemed Order of the Defender of the Realm.

Sheikh Khaled signed the palace's guest book and expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality he had received on his official visit to the South-East Asian country.

He underlined the UAE's commitment to expanding its alliance with Malaysia, which dates back several decades.

Sheikh Khaled conveyed warm greetings from President Sheikh Mohamed to the king and the people of Malaysia, who relayed his own warm wishes.

The Crown Prince was accompanied by a delegation that included Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Sheikh Khaled and King Sultan later enjoyed a helicopter tour of the Malaysian capital's landmarks.

Sheikh Khaled began his official visit on Sunday, holding talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim the following day.

They discussed ways to expand the framework of economic co-operation between the two countries in priority sectors such as healthcare services, clean energy, infrastructure and transport projects.

They also discussed strengthening co-operation through the establishment of a comprehensive economic partnership between the UAE and Malaysia.