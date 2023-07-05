Sheikh Khaled launches new lab to enhance childhood development in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has launched a new lab that will focus on enhancing childhood development and services across the emirate.

The Childhood Insights Lab will collate information based on childhood data to enable decision makers to develop policies that promote early years learning, development and social cohesion.

Sheikh Khaled, who is also the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, launched the lab on Wednesday alongside Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

The lab was developed by the ECA and has collected and analysed data from 11 Abu Dhabi government entitles on the challenges faced in early childhood.

Sheikh Khaled reviewed the lab's plans, which include the use of data-driven storytelling and engaging visual narratives.

The data will be developed into animated content based on real-life scenarios to be presented to decision makers in the early years sector.

Data-driven storytelling is popular among business leaders as it helps to explain sophisticated and complex data.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Sana Mohammad Suhail, Director General of ECA.