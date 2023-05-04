Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy to regulate trade of petroleum products

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy will regulate the trade of petroleum products in the emirate and has been mandated to develop a comprehensive framework to cover it.

The department will establish standards, codes and technical and operational requirements, Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Thursday.

It will also communicate them to the relevant entities and collaborate with stakeholders to co-ordinate new regulation and control requirements.

The framework to regulate trade will cover five key areas: law and regulation; collaboration with stakeholders; technical permitting; inspection and compliance; and enforcement, the media office said.

.@AbuDhabiDoE will regulate the trade of petroleum products in the emirate, develop a comprehensive framework for all relevant parties, and collaborate with stakeholders to enhance safety and security in the petroleum products sector in #AbuDhabi. pic.twitter.com/cpwuPqoAFI — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) May 4, 2023

The Department of Energy has announced several new policies in recent times.

Last year, it released the regulatory policy for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the emirate.

The policy, released in May, sets out the requirements and standards for establishing a network of electric vehicle charging stations across Abu Dhabi.

It includes the principles governing ownership, installation and management of electric vehicle supply equipment, power supply to the charging stations and the pricing mechanism for users.

In December, it released a new regulatory framework for utilities that aims to protect the rights of users.

The Consumer Protection Policy governs the operations of companies providing energy, district cooling and water and wastewater services, the department said at the time.

It is also issuing clean energy certificates as part of a new regulatory policy aimed at decarbonising the energy sector and permitting trade in renewable and nuclear energy attributes.

The certificates serve as proof of electricity produced from a renewable source. They are voluntary, tradable financial instruments and can be used as credits to claim environmental and social benefits accruing from low-carbon energy consumption, the department has said.

The department also signed a preliminary agreement with China's Huawei to develop digital technologies that will help Abu Dhabi to achieve carbon neutrality ahead of schedule and accelerate the digital transformation of the energy industry.