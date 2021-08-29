Abu Dhabi to issue clean energy certificates to encourage decarbonisation

The permits are tradeable financial instruments that can be used as credits to claim environmental and social benefits

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 30, 2020 steam rises from the cooling tower of the coal-fired power plant Datteln 4 of Uniper in Datteln, western Germany. The Group of Seven wealthy nations on May 21, 2021 agreed to end state financing of coal-fired power plants by the end of this year, and to "mostly decarbonise" their electricity supplies in the 2030s. / AFP / Ina FASSBENDER

Abu Dhabi, which accounts for nearly all of the UAE's oil production, is updating its policies to hasten the switch to low-carbon energy consumption. AFP

Jennifer Gnana
Aug 29, 2021

Abu Dhabi's Department of Energy will issue clean energy certificates as part of a new regulatory policy aimed at decarbonising the energy sector and permitting trading in renewable and nuclear energy attributes.

These certificates serve as proof of electricity produced from a renewable source, declaring that each renewable energy plant generated and added 1-megawatt hour of electricity to the grid.

The energy attribute certificates are voluntary, tradeable financial instruments and can be used as credits to claim environmental and social benefits accruing from low-carbon energy consumption.

Anyone wishing to obtain a clean energy certificate can be a participant, who can then purchase and sell the clean energy certificates in whole or in part to end customers, the Department of Energy said.

"This allows anyone, from large corporations to smaller environmentally conscious businesses, to benefit from the system, regardless of their level of consumption. Anyone can buy certificates that guarantee that the electricity they consume does not emit carbon dioxide," the department said.

Abu Dhabi, which accounts for nearly all of the UAE's oil production, is updating its policies to hasten the switch to low-carbon energy consumption.

The emirate is also developing more renewable energy projects, including the world's largest solar plant at Al Dhafra with a total capacity of 2 gigawatts, as part of the UAE's efforts to increase clean energy capacity.

The unveiling of the clean energy certificate initiative supports "the overall integrity of measuring, reporting and accreditation requirements for the issuance and management of such certificates while ensuring alignment with international practices and additional domestic criteria", said Mohamed Al Falasi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

Earlier this month, the department said it was streamlining tariffs for electric vehicle charging as the adoption of cleaner forms of transport picks up.

A monthly tariff of Dh92 ($25.05) will be added to the bills of EV users in Abu Dhabi from August 26 until a sub-meter is installed for the charging units.

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

THE BIO

Favourite place to go to in the UAE: The desert sand dunes, just after some rain

Who inspires you: Anybody with new and smart ideas, challenging questions, an open mind and a positive attitude

Where would you like to retire: Most probably in my home country, Hungary, but with frequent returns to the UAE

Favorite book: A book by Transilvanian author, Albert Wass, entitled ‘Sword and Reap’ (Kard es Kasza) - not really known internationally

Favourite subjects in school: Mathematics and science

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

What is tokenisation?

Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets. 

