Abu Dhabi to issue clean energy certificates to encourage decarbonisation

Abu Dhabi's Department of Energy will issue clean energy certificates as part of a new regulatory policy aimed at decarbonising the energy sector and permitting trading in renewable and nuclear energy attributes.
These certificates serve as proof of electricity produced from a renewable source, declaring that each renewable energy plant generated and added 1-megawatt hour of electricity to the grid.
The energy attribute certificates are voluntary, tradeable financial instruments and can be used as credits to claim environmental and social benefits accruing from low-carbon energy consumption.
Anyone wishing to obtain a clean energy certificate can be a participant, who can then purchase and sell the clean energy certificates in whole or in part to end customers, the Department of Energy said.
"This allows anyone, from large corporations to smaller environmentally conscious businesses, to benefit from the system, regardless of their level of consumption. Anyone can buy certificates that guarantee that the electricity they consume does not emit carbon dioxide," the department said.
Abu Dhabi, which accounts for nearly all of the UAE's oil production, is updating its policies to hasten the switch to low-carbon energy consumption.
The emirate is also developing more renewable energy projects, including the world's largest solar plant at Al Dhafra with a total capacity of 2 gigawatts, as part of the UAE's efforts to increase clean energy capacity.
The unveiling of the clean energy certificate initiative supports "the overall integrity of measuring, reporting and accreditation requirements for the issuance and management of such certificates while ensuring alignment with international practices and additional domestic criteria", said Mohamed Al Falasi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.
Earlier this month, the department said it was streamlining tariffs for electric vehicle charging as the adoption of cleaner forms of transport picks up.
A monthly tariff of Dh92 ($25.05) will be added to the bills of EV users in Abu Dhabi from August 26 until a sub-meter is installed for the charging units.
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Tomorrow 2021: Abu Dhabi business leaders predict a stronger 2019
The UAE explained: What are the new plans for the economy and why do we need them?
Abu Dhabi's plans to liberalise the economy are progressing fast - but how are other countries planning for post-oil?
UAE-wide visa changes: Expats imagine life after work in the UAE
Is the UAE's new five-year visa a game changer for expat retirement?
Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting...
Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)
Emirates Animal Welfare Society
Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates
Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends
PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association
Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre
Favourite place to go to in the UAE: The desert sand dunes, just after some rain
Who inspires you: Anybody with new and smart ideas, challenging questions, an open mind and a positive attitude
Where would you like to retire: Most probably in my home country, Hungary, but with frequent returns to the UAE
Favorite book: A book by Transilvanian author, Albert Wass, entitled 'Sword and Reap' (Kard es Kasza) - not really known internationally
Favourite subjects in school: Mathematics and science
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.
