Breaking News: Dubai to raise share of renewables to 13% before year end

Dubai will add 13 per cent of clean energy to its power mix before the end of the year, the emirate's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said on Tuesday.

The emirate attracted Dh40 billion ($10.8bn) in investment from the private sector as part of its "new energy production partnership model", he said.

لدينا نموذج جديد لانتاج الطاقة بالشراكة مع القطاع الخاص في دبي … حيث استقطبنا 40 مليار درهم استثمارات من القطاع الخاص لانتاج الطاقة بدبي نتيجة الثقة العالية في مستقبل الإمارة الاقتصادي .. ونقول لهم : الجميع ينجح ويربح في دبي.. والقادم دائما أجمل وأعظم .. pic.twitter.com/s4bhEGP6FX — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 17, 2021

"Clean energy in Dubai will account for 13 per cent before the end of the year. Our goal is 75 per cent before 2050 and we are proceeding according to our plan successfully," he said in a tweet.

أطلقنا بحمدالله إحدى مراحل مجمع محمد بن راشد للطاقة الشمسية -الأكبر عالميا في موقع واحد- المرحلة تمثل 300 ميجا تكفي ل90 ألف منزل ..وهدفنا من المشروع الضخم 5000 ميجا قبل 2030 بإذن الله .. الطاقة النظيفة في دبي ستشكل 13٪ قبل نهاية العام وهدفنا 75٪ قبل 2050 ونمضي وفق خطتنا بنجاح.. pic.twitter.com/ms5ESLux60 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 17, 2021

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

RESULTS 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m

Winner: Dirilis Ertugrul, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Ismail Mohammed (trainer)

2.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,400m

Winner: Kidd Malibu, Sandro Paiva, Musabah Al Muhairi

2.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,000m

Winner: Raakezz, Tadhg O’Shea, Nicholas Bachalard

3.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,200m

Winner: Au Couer, Sean Kirrane, Satish Seemar

3.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m

Winner: Rayig, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

4.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,600m

Winner: Chiefdom, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer

4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m

Winner: King’s Shadow, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

The 15 players selected Muzzamil Afridi, Rahman Gul, Rizwan Haider (Dezo Devils); Shahbaz Ahmed, Suneth Sampath (Glory Gladiators); Waqas Gohar, Jamshaid Butt, Shadab Ahamed (Ganga Fighters); Ali Abid, Ayaz Butt, Ghulam Farid, JD Mahesh Kumara (Hiranni Heros); Inam Faried, Mausif Khan, Ashok Kumar (Texas Titans

MATCH DETAILS Manchester United 3 Greenwood (21), Martial (33), Rashford (49) Partizan Belgrade 0

The UAE squad for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games The jiu-jitsu men’s team: Faisal Al Ketbi, Zayed Al Kaabi, Yahia Al Hammadi, Taleb Al Kirbi, Obaid Al Nuaimi, Omar Al Fadhli, Zayed Al Mansoori, Saeed Al Mazroui, Ibrahim Al Hosani, Mohammed Al Qubaisi, Salem Al Suwaidi, Khalfan Belhol, Saood Al Hammadi. Women’s team: Mouza Al Shamsi, Wadeema Al Yafei, Reem Al Hashmi, Mahra Al Hanaei, Bashayer Al Matrooshi, Hessa Thani, Salwa Al Ali.

The biog Name: Marie Byrne Nationality: Irish Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption Book: Seagull by Jonathan Livingston Life lesson: A person is not old until regret takes the place of their dreams

