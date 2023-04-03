Oil prices soar after Opec+ producers pledge output cuts

Oil prices soared in early trading on Monday after Opec+ producers pledged to collectively cut output by 1.16 million barrels of crude per day on Sunday.

Both Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, and West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, had jumped more than 6 per cent before giving some gains but were still trading strong.

Brent had gained 5.57 per cent and was trading at $84.34 a barrel at 6.37am UAE time, while WTI was up 5.64 per cent to $79.94 a barrel.

The group of 23 oil-producing countries, which slashed its collective output by two million barrels per day last year, was expected to stick to the agreed production levels at its meeting on Monday.

But prices plunged to a more than one-year low last month due to a banking crisis in the US that had spread to Switzerland, leading to the collapse of four lenders and triggering a broad sell-off in financial markets.

The jump in prices on Monday comes after Opec+ members Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman and Algeria made a surprise announcement on Sunday that they would implement voluntary oil production cuts from May until the end of the year as a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter and Opec's largest producer, said it would cut its output by 500,000 bpd from May until the end of the year as a “precautionary measure”.

The UAE will cut its output by 144,000 bpd for the same period, “to ensure market balance and comes in alignment” with Opec+ members, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei said.

Iraq's oil ministry also announced an output cut of 211,000 bpd from the beginning of May until the end of the year as a “precautionary measure to face the challenges facing the global oil market, to strike a balance between supply and demand and market stability”.

Kuwait will cut oil production by 128,000 bpd and Algeria will implement a “voluntary” cut of 48,000 bpd, starting next May and until the end of the current year, in co-ordination with Opec+ producers, the Ministry of Energy and Mines said on Sunday.

Kazakhstan will voluntarily cut its oil output by 78,000 bpd day from May until the end of the year in co-ordination with other Opec+ members, its Ministry of Energy said.

Oman will reduce crude oil production by 40,000 bpd, while Russia said the 500,000 bpd cut it was implementing from March to June would continue until the end of the year.

Goldman Sachs recently reduced its oil price forecasts for 2023, citing growing crude supplies and lower demand. The investment bank now expects Brent to trade at $94 a barrel in the coming 12 months and at $97 in the second half of 2024. It had previously projected that the benchmark would trade at $100 in both scenarios.

“We expect [oil] prices ahead to increase slightly due in large part to a rise in jet fuel demand within China and higher gasoline demand in the Western portion of the world … rising demand in the second half of 2023 will tighten the supply-demand balances,” said Ha Nguyen, executive director for global oil at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The International Energy Agency expects global oil demand to rise “sharply” this year on the back of pent-up Chinese demand and a rebound in air traffic.

China is the world's second-largest economy and the biggest importer of crude.

Goldman Sachs estimates the reopening of China’s economy and a full recovery in the country's domestic demand will be a boon to the global economy, boosting world gross domestic product by about one per cent in 2023 and lead to a rally in oil prices.