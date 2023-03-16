Abu Dhabi’s Taqa approves final dividend of $1.56bn for 2022

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, better known as Taqa, will pay a final dividend of Dh5.74 billion ($1.56 billion) to its shareholders for the 2022 financial year.

The company, which reported a 35 per cent rise in 2022 net profit, said it would pay a special dividend of 2.1 fils a share, bringing the total distribution for the financial year to 5.1 fils a share.

Taqa, which announced a new dividend policy on Thursday, said its fixed dividend will amount to 3.25 fils in 2023, 3.50 fils in 2024, and 3.75 fils in 2025 — all paid quarterly, much in the same way as its previous policy.

It also intends to pay an additional variable dividend that will be determined by a discretionary percentage of its net profit from its oil and gas business, and distributed annually following shareholder approval.

“The new policy announced today is an evolution of the quarterly policy we announced in 2020,” said chief executive Jasim Thabet.

“Shareholders will enjoy a fixed return from our utilities business, which has long-term and predictable contracted earnings, and a discretionary variable dividend based on the annual net profit of our oil and gas business.”

Taqa's net profit from its oil and gas unit more than doubled to Dh4.7 billion in 2022, compared with the previous year, amid high energy prices.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, surged to about $140 a barrel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. It has since given up most of its gains and was last trading at about $74 on Thursday.

