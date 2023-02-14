Abu Dhabi's Taqa posts 35% rise in 2022 profit on booming oil and gas business

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, better known as Taqa, has reported an increase of about 35 per cent in its 2022 net profit after its oil and gas business surged amid rising commodity prices.

Net profit attributable to equity holders for the 12 months ended December rose to Dh8.03 billion ($2.19 billion), from Dh5.96 billion in 2021, Taqa said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue grew by more than 10 per cent annually to about Dh50 billion, supported by its oil and gas portfolio business, whose net income more than doubled to Dh4.7 billion last year.

“This improvement of Dh2.5 billion in net income was largely due to the improved commodity price environment,” the company said.

The group’s average realised oil price rose to $87.79 a barrel in 2022, from $64.23 a barrel in 2021.

Average production increased to 123.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022.

“Taqa's record results in 2022 are a continuation of a positive trajectory that is anchored in compelling market opportunities, investment grade credit ratings and higher ESG [environment, social and governance] ratings from global agencies,” said chairman Mohamed Alsuwaidi.

“We continued to make steadfast contributions to the UAE’s decarbonisation goals, accelerating the energy transition and driving sustainable growth.”

Taqa's board has proposed a final cash dividend of 3.3 fils a share, or Dh3.71 billion in total.

It will be the fourth and final dividend payment planned for 2022, bringing the company's total dividend for the year to 5.1 fils a share, or about Dh5.74 billion.

More to follow …