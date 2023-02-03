France’s TotalEnergies says exposure to India's Adani Group limited to $3.1bn

France's TotalEnergies on Friday said its exposure to India's Adani Group is limited to $3.1 billion, representing about 2.4 per cent of the company's capital employed.

"TotalEnergies has not performed any re-evaluation in its accounts of its stakes in the listed entities ATGL [Adani Total Gas] and AGEL [Adani Green Energy] in relation to the increase in their stock values," the company said in a statement.

TotalEnergies' investments in Adani Group companies were undertaken in "full compliance" with Indian laws and the company's own internal governance policy, it said.

"The due diligence, which were carried out to TotalEnergies’ satisfaction, were consistent with best practices, and all relevant material in the public domain was reviewed, including the detailed disclosures to regulators required under applicable laws."

More to follow...