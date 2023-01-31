Oil prices steady after 2% drop amid improving economic outlook

Oil prices were steady in early morning trading on Tuesday amid an improving global economic growth outlook, after falling by 2 per cent the previous day.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was 0.06 per cent lower at $84.85 a barrel at 8.09am UAE time while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 0.44 per cent at $77.56 a barrel.

Brent settled about 2 per cent lower at $84.90 on Monday while WTI fell 2.23 per cent to close at $77.90.

“The broad risk-off tone played into a wider commodity sell-off,” said Edward Bell, senior director of market economics at Emirates NBD.

The International Monetary Fund marginally raised its growth forecast to 2.9 per cent for 2023 and said easing inflation and China’s reopening pointed to resilience in the global economy.

China's output is projected to accelerate to 5.2 per cent, compared with a previous 4.4 per cent forecast, while India is expected to outpace the world's economies with a 6.1 per cent expansion in 2023, after growing 6.8 per cent last year.

India and China — two of the world’s largest crude oil importers — will account for half of global growth this year, compared with only a tenth for the US and euro area combined, the IMF said.

The fund expects oil prices to fall by about 16 per cent this year.

The average assumed price of oil based on futures markets as of November 29, 2022, is $81.13 in 2023 and $75.36 in 2024, the fund said.

Energy traders will be closely following Wednesday’s Opec+ meeting, where delegates are widely expected to recommend continuing the group’s existing oil output policy.

The US Federal Reserve, which will hold its first policy meeting this year from January 31 to February 1, is expected to announce a smaller interest rate increase amid cooling inflation rates in the world's largest economy.