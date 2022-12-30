Oil prices on track to end 2022 higher despite demand concerns

Oil prices were steady on Friday after an unexpected rise in US crude stocks, but futures were on track to end the year higher despite demand concerns triggered by top crude importer China and the growing risk of a global recession.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.50 per cent higher at $83.88 a barrel at 10.13am UAE time while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.60 per cent at $78.87 a barrel.

On a weekly basis, oil was on course to record a loss after two weeks of gains, partly due to hopes of a swift fuel demand rebound in China, the world’s second-largest economy.

“Volatility is likely going nowhere fast as we navigate another highly uncertain year, albeit one that surely promises plenty of surprises and twists and turns along the way,” said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

A surprise increase in US crude stocks weighed on prices on 2022’s last day of trading.

US commercial oil inventories increased by about 700,000 barrels in the week ending on December 23, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.

Meanwhile, analysts were expecting crude stockpiles to fall by 700,000 barrels to 1.5 million barrels.

The indicator, which shows the level of oil and product stored, gives an overview of US petroleum demand. If the increase in crude stocks is more than expected, it implies weaker demand and is bearish for crude prices.

Brent, which soared to a 14-year high of close to $140 a barrel in March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has since lost most of its gains amid rising interest rates, sluggish economic growth in China and the strong possibility of a recession in several economies.

However, analysts and investment banks expect prices to rebound to about $100 next year as China reopens its economy and sanctions on Russian crude cause supply disruptions.

Swiss Lender UBS said earlier that oil demand growth would also be driven by India, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that banned the supply of oil and related products from February 1 for five months to nations that abide by a price cap on its exports.

On December 5, the EU, Australia and the Group of Seven advanced economies agreed to place a price cap of $60 on global purchases of seaborne Russian crude.

EU sanctions on Russian crude, including a ban on refined petroleum products that comes into effect on February 5, are expected to lead to a “further reallocation” of trade, according to the International Energy Agency.

Russia’s oil production could drop by 1.4 million barrels per day in 2023 as a result of the sanctions, the Paris-based agency estimated.

Meanwhile, the Opec+ group of oil-producing countries has shown its willingness to act quickly to protect high crude prices.

The group, which slashed its collective output by 2 million bpd, said this month that it would stick to its oil production targets.

But it is ready to address “market developments” and support the “balance of the oil market and its stability if necessary”.